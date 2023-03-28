Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 520.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $247.97 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

