Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

