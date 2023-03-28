Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 77.93% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $50,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,411,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,809,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock worth $117,617. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

