Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.