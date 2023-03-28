Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 74.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $1,791,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Insider Activity

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,656,352 shares of company stock worth $106,192,358. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.