Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,218 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

