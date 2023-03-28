Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 13,113 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

