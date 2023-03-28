Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 7,056 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.