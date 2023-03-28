Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 369 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,539,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

