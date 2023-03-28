Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.