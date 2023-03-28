Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 129,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

