Quent Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

