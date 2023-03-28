Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

