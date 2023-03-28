Asset Dedication LLC Sells 507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

