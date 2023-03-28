Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 5,106 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.