Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

