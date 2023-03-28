Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 826,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after purchasing an additional 520,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,512,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.