Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

