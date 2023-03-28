Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $111,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

