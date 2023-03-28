Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $300.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

