Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $244,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $399.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
