Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

