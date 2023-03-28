Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

TSM stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

