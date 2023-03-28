Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,754,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,708,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GD opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

