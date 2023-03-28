Harbor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 398 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $481.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

