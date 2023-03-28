Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

