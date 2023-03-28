Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

