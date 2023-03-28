Harbor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

