Harbor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

