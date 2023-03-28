Harbor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

