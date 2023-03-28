Harbor Group Inc. Sells 3,986 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

