Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.