Harbor Group Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

