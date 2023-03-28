Harbor Group Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

