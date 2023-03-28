iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Harbor Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 18.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

