Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 115,850 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 241.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

