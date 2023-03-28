Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,020 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

