Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

