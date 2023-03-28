PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Amundi lifted its position in PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

