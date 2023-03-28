Mizuho Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.