KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) PT Lowered to $2.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KORE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

KORE opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.90. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 727.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

