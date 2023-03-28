Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.
Sempra Energy Price Performance
Sempra Energy stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
