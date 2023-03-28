Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Insider Activity

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

