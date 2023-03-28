PSI Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

