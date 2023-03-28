Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,508.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,465.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,111.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

