Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $307,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

