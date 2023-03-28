Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
