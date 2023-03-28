Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.94.

Shares of ISRG opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

