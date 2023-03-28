Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,163,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

