Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.