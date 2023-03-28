Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,075 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

